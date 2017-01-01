Deep down in your Google Analytics reports, hide combinations of segments which perform better than all the rest. Here lies the most potential to make you more money. Now there’s a simple way to find them for yourself. All you need is a Google Analytics account with goal tracking or ecommerce. Try it out for free now.

Now in beta test

It only takes a minute to setup Needl. One click to start a complete analysis of all your Google Analytics data and less time than it takes to make a cup of coffee for Needl to deliver a no-nonsense ranked list of results that can increase your ROI.

Think of Needl as giving you a prioritised ToDoList for your web business. So you know what you need to focus on to achieve the biggest change in your business.

Our virtual data analyst software looks at all your data in minutes, reviewing it against your business goals to find every segment (we call these needles) with the potential to improve your business.

Business Growth Forecast The great thing about Needl, is that it doesn't just tell you what interesting data segments you should improve, it actually forecasts by how much your actions could improve your business. Setting you useful targets to aim for.

Track Your Actions Once you find a needle you want to action, Needl allows you to track each day how successful your strategy is. Which means you get to know pretty quick if what you or your agency are doing has worked or not. Saving you time and money.